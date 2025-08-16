Marco Bezzecchi Secures Pole Position at Austrian MotoGP

Spielberg, Austria — Marco Bezzecchi clinched pole position for the MotoGP’s Austrian Grand Prix during a thrilling qualifying session on Saturday. Bezzecchi, from Aprilia Racing, made a remarkable turnaround from Q1, clocking a fastest lap of 1:28.060. He outpaced competitors despite facing challenges during earlier practice sessions.

The qualifying event saw a fierce battle for the top spots, with Bezzecchi edging out Alex Marquez from Gresini Ducati, who finished just 0.016 seconds behind. Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati completed the front row by taking third place.

Bezzecchi emphasized the significance of his performance, stating, “To grab pole is fantastic because yesterday we had some problems.” His qualifying success comes after a mid-season break, setting high expectations for the upcoming race.

Marc Marquez, the championship leader, experienced a setback with a low-speed crash in Q2, ending his chances for pole. He managed to secure fourth on the grid despite the incident, while reigning champion Fabio Quartararo struggled throughout the session and will start in 15th place.

The event, expected to draw significant attention, will see the sprint race commencing at 3 pm local time, with the main event scheduled for the following day at 2 pm. Bezzecchi remains optimistic about maintaining his performance on race day, noting the competitive nature of the field.