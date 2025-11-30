Marco Jansen: Rising Star Ahead of ODI Series Against India

RANCHI, India — South African all-rounder Marco Jansen is emerging as a key player to watch in the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. The series begins Sunday, November 30, 2025, in Ranchi. Jansen, 25, impressed in the recent Test series, taking 12 wickets, including a six-wicket haul, and scoring 93 runs in one of the matches.

The Proteas aim to secure their first ODI series win on Indian soil since 2015-2016, having lost their last tour 1-2 in 2022-2023. Jansen’s performance will be crucial as the team seeks to bounce back from that defeat.

In 29 ODIs, Jansen has taken 45 wickets and scored 464 runs since debuting against India in 2022. Comparatively, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has 31 wickets and 584 runs in his first 29 ODIs after debuting in 2016.

Jansen averages 24.42 with the bat and 32.48 with the ball. His strike rates stand at 38.21 and 106.42, respectively. Hardik Pandya averages 36.50 with the bat and 35.96 with the ball, with strike rates of 38.31 and 110.89. Jansen’s best bowling performance is 5/39 against Australia in 2023, and his highest score is 75 runs against England. Pandya, on the other hand, has a best of 3/31 and a top score of 83 runs.

In terms of match outcomes, Jansen has participated in 16 victories out of 29 games, contributing 299 runs and 29 wickets. Pandya has a better record with 20 wins, contributing 321 runs and 22 wickets. Overall, with Pandya sidelined due to injury, Jansen has a significant opportunity to make his mark in the 50-over format.