Sports
Marco Luciano Claimed by Pirates, Ends Giants Stint
San Francisco, CA – The San Francisco Giants announced on Friday that Marco Luciano has been claimed off outright waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates. This move marks the end of the 24-year-old’s tenure with the Giants, who now have 39 players on their 40-man roster.
Luciano’s departure was expected as he was out of minor-league options and lacked a clear role for the upcoming season. Despite being a highly regarded prospect, his performance over the past season raised concerns about his fit with the team.
Signed as an international free agent in July 2018 for $2.6 million from the Dominican Republic, Luciano quickly rose through the ranks to become a top prospect for the Giants. He made his Major League debut in 2023, hitting .231 in 14 games.
Entering spring training in 2024, Luciano was seen as a contender to be the Giants’ Opening Day shortstop but lost that opportunity during the preseason. Instead, the team opted for another player, and Luciano started the 2024 season with Triple-A Sacramento.
In 2024, Luciano struggled in his limited time with the Giants, hitting just .211 with a .562 OPS across 81 plate appearances and earning a negative defensive rating, with -3 defensive runs saved.
His performance in the minor leagues was also disappointing, showing a wRC+ that was four percent below the league average hitter in the Pacific Coast League. Luciano hit .214 with 23 home runs during his time with Triple-A Sacramento.
