Marco Ottolini Named New Sporting Director for Juventus

Turin, Italy — Juventus Football Club has officially appointed Marco Ottolini as their new Sporting Director, effective January 1, 2026. Ottolini will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Damien Comolli.

Ottolini, born in 1980, transitioned to management after ending his playing career in 2002. His experience in football has grown significantly, starting with a prominent role at Anderlecht, where he enhanced the club’s scouting operations beginning in 2015.

In 2018, Ottolini joined Juventus’ international scouting department, where he monitored loaned players and worked closely with international clubs. He played a key role in the early stages of the club’s Second Team project during his time at Juventus, which lasted until 2022.

After a successful tenure at Genoa, Ottolini’s return to Juventus marks an important development in his career, emphasizing his expertise and vision for both Italian and international football.

“It is an exciting challenge,” said Ottolini. “I look forward to contributing towards the club’s goals with the insights I have gathered over the years.”

As Juventus faces evolving challenges and transitions, Ottolini’s appointment signals a commitment to solidifying the club’s future in both domestic and European competitions.