Sports
Marco Ottolini Named New Sporting Director for Juventus
Turin, Italy — Juventus Football Club has officially appointed Marco Ottolini as their new Sporting Director, effective January 1, 2026. Ottolini will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Damien Comolli.
Ottolini, born in 1980, transitioned to management after ending his playing career in 2002. His experience in football has grown significantly, starting with a prominent role at Anderlecht, where he enhanced the club’s scouting operations beginning in 2015.
In 2018, Ottolini joined Juventus’ international scouting department, where he monitored loaned players and worked closely with international clubs. He played a key role in the early stages of the club’s Second Team project during his time at Juventus, which lasted until 2022.
After a successful tenure at Genoa, Ottolini’s return to Juventus marks an important development in his career, emphasizing his expertise and vision for both Italian and international football.
“It is an exciting challenge,” said Ottolini. “I look forward to contributing towards the club’s goals with the insights I have gathered over the years.”
As Juventus faces evolving challenges and transitions, Ottolini’s appointment signals a commitment to solidifying the club’s future in both domestic and European competitions.
Recent Posts
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins
- Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach
- Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts
- John Krasinski Returns as Jack Ryan in Upcoming Film Adaptation
- January’s Wolf Moon to Illuminate Night Sky with Spectacle
- Will Trent Season 4 Premieres January 6 on ABC
- Sooners Host Rebels in SEC Opener on January 3
- 49ers Aim for Top NFC Seed Amid Playoff Hopes
- Cold Weather Shelters Open in Tampa Bay Region
- Iowa Basketball Hosts UCLA in Big Ten Clash