Marco Rubio Announces Visa Restrictions to Combat Drug Trafficking

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new policy on June 26, 2025, aimed at restricting visas for family members and close associates of individuals sanctioned for drug trafficking. This policy is part of a broader effort to combat the ongoing fentanyl crisis in the United States.

Rubio stated, “Imposing visa restrictions on drug traffickers, their family members, and associates will not only prevent them from entering the U.S. but will also serve as a deterrent to their ongoing illegal activities.” The announcement was made via a statement released by the State Department.

The new restrictions build on Executive Order 14059, signed by former President Joe Biden in December 2021, which authorizes sanctions against foreign individuals involved in illegal drug trade. The executive order classified international drug trafficking as a national security threat, thus allowing for measures such as asset freezes and visa denials.

According to the U.S. government, overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 44, with over 220 deaths recorded daily in 2024 due to opioids. More than 40% of Americans report knowing someone who has died from an overdose.

This month, the U.S. State Department also announced that non-immigrant visa applicants in categories F, M, or J, typically granted to students, must adjust their social media privacy settings to public for verification purposes. Applicants must list all social media usernames used in the last five years on their visa application. Failure to disclose such information may lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.

The Department emphasized that visa adjudication is a matter of national security. “We must remain vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure applicants do not intend to harm Americans or threaten our national interests,” the statement said.