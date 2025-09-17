Sports
Marcos Giron Takes on Ethan Quinn in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
CHENGDU, China — In the Round of 32 at the ATP Chengdu tournament on Wednesday, Marcos Giron will face Ethan Quinn. The match is set to start at 1:00 AM ET.
Giron, currently ranked No. 50, holds -125 odds to win against Quinn, who is ranked No. 81 and has +100 odds, according to updated betting lines from Tuesday at 10:35 PM ET. The implied probability of Giron emerging victorious is approximately 55.6%.
Greg Butyn, a data analyst at Dimers, noted, “We have simulated the outcome of Wednesday’s Giron-Quinn match 10,000 times. Our findings indicate Giron has a 53% chance of winning, while Quinn stands at 47%.” These simulations help gamblers make informed decisions based on statistical analysis and current player performance.
Additionally, the prediction model suggests Giron also has a 53% chance of winning the first set. The total games over/under is set at 22.5, with both outcomes having an equal 50-50 chance, further emphasizing the competitive nature of the match.
As both players enter this matchup after short runs at the recent US Open, Giron leads their head-to-head record 1-0, having previously secured a victory during their last encounter.
For fans following Giron and Quinn, the upcoming match promises excitement as the two athletes vie for a spot in the next round of the ATP Chengdu tournament. Betting odds are subject to change, so interested fans are advised to check for updates as the match approaches.
