Madrid, Spain – Atlético de Madrid player Marcos Llorente has once again become a social media sensation due to a recent comment related to aerial fumigation theories. On September 16, 2025, Llorente left a remark on a Getafe post that featured several images, including one of players celebrating a goal. His comment read, ‘Fumigación en la 2,’ referring to the visible aircraft trail in the sky.

This is not the first time Llorente has mentioned chemical trails, commonly referred to as ‘chemtrails.’ His wife, Patricia Noarbe, has also shared similar views on social media, contending that those who deny geoengineering claims ‘do not want to look at the sky or the official weather reports.’

Previously, Llorente posted a video on Instagram showcasing various airplane trails, captioned ‘Basta ya,’ which translates to ‘Enough already.’ His comments align with conspiracy theories suggesting that these trails are not mere vapor, but are chemicals released to manipulate weather and control populations.

Separately, earlier on the same day, Atlético de Madrid faced delays arriving in Liverpool for their match against Liverpool FC, eventually reaching their hotel an hour late due to a late flight departure from Madrid.

Head coach Diego Simeone addressed the challenges his team faces, noting, ‘It is always healthy to face a strong opponent in a great stadium with passionate fans. We will try to make it difficult for them and take the match where it best suits us.’

Simeone also discussed the importance of the mental aspect, emphasizing that both teams start with eleven players each. ‘It’s about how we play together and improve as a team,’ he stated. The team will hold a training session later in the day, before the highly anticipated match at Anfield.