Sports
Marcos Llorente Sparks Controversy with Chemtrail Comment
Madrid, Spain – Atlético de Madrid player Marcos Llorente has once again become a social media sensation due to a recent comment related to aerial fumigation theories. On September 16, 2025, Llorente left a remark on a Getafe post that featured several images, including one of players celebrating a goal. His comment read, ‘Fumigación en la 2,’ referring to the visible aircraft trail in the sky.
This is not the first time Llorente has mentioned chemical trails, commonly referred to as ‘chemtrails.’ His wife, Patricia Noarbe, has also shared similar views on social media, contending that those who deny geoengineering claims ‘do not want to look at the sky or the official weather reports.’
Previously, Llorente posted a video on Instagram showcasing various airplane trails, captioned ‘Basta ya,’ which translates to ‘Enough already.’ His comments align with conspiracy theories suggesting that these trails are not mere vapor, but are chemicals released to manipulate weather and control populations.
Separately, earlier on the same day, Atlético de Madrid faced delays arriving in Liverpool for their match against Liverpool FC, eventually reaching their hotel an hour late due to a late flight departure from Madrid.
Head coach Diego Simeone addressed the challenges his team faces, noting, ‘It is always healthy to face a strong opponent in a great stadium with passionate fans. We will try to make it difficult for them and take the match where it best suits us.’
Simeone also discussed the importance of the mental aspect, emphasizing that both teams start with eleven players each. ‘It’s about how we play together and improve as a team,’ he stated. The team will hold a training session later in the day, before the highly anticipated match at Anfield.
Recent Posts
- 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival Set for September in Las Vegas
- Linkin Park’s ‘In the End’ Tops Hard Rock Streaming Chart Again
- Cybertruck Owners Face Skyrocketing Insurance Rates and Repair Issues
- Temporary Flight Restrictions Set for Notable Funeral in Glendale
- Everton Eyes Victory at Anfield with New Strategies and Jack Grealish
- Cardi B’s New Album Am I the Drama? Dominates Hip-Hop Scene
- Jackpot Soars to $423 Million for Friday Mega Millions Drawing
- Zac Efron Unveils Bleach Blonde Hair on Vacation With Nina Dobrev
- Korda Triumphs at Hangzhou Open, Sets Up Match Against Local Star
- Dodgers’ Magic Number Drops as Kershaw Announces Retirement
- Silent Hill F Earns High Praise Ahead of Launch
- Undefeated Timberwolves Face Bowmen in Rivalry Showdown
- Tropical Storm Mario Brings Heavy Rain to Southern California
- Kevin Durant Regains Access to Bitcoin Account After Years Locked Out
- Dodgers’ Magic Number Drops Following Padres’ Loss
- Ig Nobel Prize Celebrates Bizarre Research in Boston
- Scorsese to Direct DiCaprio and Lawrence in ‘What Happens at Night’
- Stars Honor John Ritter at Annual Charity Event in Hollywood
- Stephen Curry Defends Ayesha After Killer Mike’s Disparaging Comments
- Phillies Karen Goes Viral After Dispute Over Home Run Ball