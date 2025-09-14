Marcus Freeman Chooses Chris Zorich for Notre Dame’s 2025 Roster

South Bend, Indiana – Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman recently revealed who he would add to his 2025 roster if he could choose any former player. During a sit-down interview with Jackson Neill of WNDU-TV, Freeman named 1988 national champion and Lombardi Award winner Chris Zorich.

“I think of Chris Zorich,” Freeman said, emphasizing the toughness Zorich brought to the team. He added, “The way he would raise the level of practice is something we could use this season.” Freeman’s choice sparked conversation among fans and analysts alike, especially since football legends like Joe Montana and Tim Brown were also in the mix.

This interview snippet is timely as Notre Dame prepares for a crucial matchup against No. 16 Texas A&M after a loss to Miami in their season opener. Freeman’s comments raise questions about the current team’s defensive needs, particularly at the defensive tackle position where Zorich excelled.

Freeman mentioned other Notre Dame stars such as Manti Te'o and Riley Leonard, showing an appreciation for the past while focusing on the present. His selection of Zorich could imply a need for strong leadership and tenacity to complement the current squad.

As the Fighting Irish gear up for this weekend’s game, questions linger about their defensive strategies against a formidable Texas A&M offensive line. Following their lackluster performance against Miami, which saw them register only four pressures, the Notre Dame defense must find ways to pressure Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed.

Additionally, running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are expected to play pivotal roles. With Love’s impressive averages from last season and Price’s impactful plays in the last game, Freeman will need to maximize their talents to ensure a victory.

This week’s game against Texas A&M could be a turning point for Notre Dame. With Zorich’s legacy and Freeman’s strategic insights, fans remain hopeful for a strong performance to erase the disappointment of their season opener.