Marcus Freeman Talks Notre Dame’s 2025 Goals at Media Days

New York City, NY — Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman joined players on Thursday at the 2025 Media Days, emphasizing the team’s goals for the upcoming season. The Fighting Irish are ramping up preparation ahead of fall camp, with media appearances scheduled across the city.

Freeman, along with players including Jordan Faison and Jeremiyah Love, participated in interviews that will promote the team’s progress and aspirations. In an early appearance on Good Morning America, Freeman discussed his approach to achieving a national title. “Your mindset is always preparing for the first one,” he said, stressing the importance of focusing on one game at a time.

On the challenges facing the team, he added, “Probably our biggest competition is going to be ourselves.” Freeman highlighted the team’s need to reach its full potential as a cohesive unit. He acknowledged the hard work being put in by the players as they prepare for fall camp.

Freeman reflected on receiving Coach of the Year honors last season, attributing his success to the entire program. “With success comes individual glory, right? It’s a reflection of the players and the people in our program,” he stated.

The head coach also spoke about the influence of his military upbringing on his leadership style. “Routine, discipline, toughness, work ethic — those are things that as a father and a coach, I instill in myself and my children,” he remarked.

Balancing his coaching duties with family life, Freeman expressed gratitude for his wife, who manages their six children while he leads the team. “It’s a partnership. I try to blend my home life with my work life,” he explained.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Freeman stayed focused on the immediate goal, saying, “We’re going to go 1-0.” He emphasized the importance of preparation instead of dreaming about an undefeated season.