Marcus Lemonis Returns to TV with New Series ‘The Fixer’

Pocatello, Idaho – Businessman Marcus Lemonis is set to return to television with the new Fox series, ‘The Fixer.’ The show premieres on July 18, 2025, four years after the end of his previous program, ‘The Profit.’

Lemonis aims to help struggling companies as he puts his money to work and applies his 3 P’s philosophy—People, Process, and Product. According to a logline for the show, ‘In each episode, Lemonis meets with business owners from across the country whose companies are at a crossroads and need to make impactful changes.’

The series will follow Lemonis as he assesses the prospects of selected businesses, aiming for them to make profits. He will provide his candid advice and business expertise as they tackle extraordinary challenges together.

Lemonis is widely recognized as the CEO of Camping World, having started his career in his family’s car dealership. He helped establish Freedom Roads, a company that bought RV dealerships, which merged with Camping World in 2006, making him CEO.

In addition to Camping World, Lemonis serves as executive chairman for Beyond, a retail entity that owns several brands including Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock. His businesses emphasize quality and value through a comprehensive product offering.

Lemonis, often referred to as a self-made billionaire, had an estimated net worth of about $900 million in 2020, while Camping World was valued at $4.67 billion. His new series ‘The Fixer’ promises to showcase the lessons he has learned in his business ventures.

The show is poised for an exciting premiere on Fox, where viewers can watch Lemonis’s strategies in action as he works to help businesses thrive.