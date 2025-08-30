Sports
Marcus Mariota Returns to No. 8 Jersey After Brian Robinson Trade
Washington, D.C. — Quarterback Marcus Mariota has reclaimed the No. 8 jersey, a number he has worn throughout much of his career, after the Commanders traded running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers.
After Robinson’s departure, Mariota found the familiar jersey in his locker when he returned to practice this week. “It’s a very meaningful number to me,” Mariota said. “You always want to be respectful, especially with B-Rob and his contributions to this franchise. It was really cool; they actually left it hanging in my locker. They were really cool about it, and I’m looking forward to wearing it.”
Though Mariota isn’t the starting quarterback, he is a respected veteran within the team. General Manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn were aware of the significance of No. 8 to Mariota.
When Mariota initially signed with the Commanders in March 2024, he wore No. 18 but later changed to No. 0 before giving it to rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil. Now, wearing No. 8 again seems right for Mariota.
The Commanders wrapped up the preseason with a loss, finishing winless after a 30-3 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens at Northwest Stadium. Starters, including Jayden Daniels, did not play in the finale, and Mariota is still dealing with Achilles tendinitis.
Both Sam Hartman and Josh Johnson struggled against the Ravens, combining for three interceptions. Mariota, however, is expected to be ready for the Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants, easing concerns about the team’s quarterback situation.
Following the trade of Robinson, the race for the starting running back position has opened up. The decision to sit Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the Ravens game indicates his likelihood of retaining a spot on the team. Additionally, rookie tight end Yankoff impressed by catching a 52-yard pass, suggesting he could join the active roster if he continues performing well.
The Commanders may have struggled in the preseason, but the games will start counting when they host the Giants on Sept. 7, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
