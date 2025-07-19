Marcus Rashford Set to Join FC Barcelona on Loan Deal

Barcelona, Spain — Marcus Rashford is on the verge of joining FC Barcelona from Manchester United after both clubs reached a loan agreement. Rashford’s transition to the Blaugrana is set to occur in the coming days, marking a significant shift for the player, who has rejected lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

The deal will reportedly include an option to buy for roughly 35 million euros, a reduction from Manchester United’s initial asking price of 50 million euros. Rashford has agreed to a substantial wage cut to make the move feasible, having previously earned around 18 million euros per season at United.

Sources close to the 27-year-old forward reveal that Rashford is eager to play alongside exciting young talent Lamine Yamal at Barcelona. His fascination with the club’s project under coach Hansi Flick further fuels his desire to join, even as he has turned down larger financial incentives from clubs like Juventus and teams in the Middle East.

The negotiations are in their final stages, with Rashford expected to arrive in Barcelona soon to finalize contract details and undergo a medical examination. Barcelona’s management hopes to include him in their upcoming Asian tour following the completion of the transfer process.

Complications regarding the transfer of Liverpool’s Luis Díaz have prompted Barcelona to prioritize Rashford. The club faced challenges in securing Díaz due to Liverpool’s reluctance to sell, leading them to expedite the loan agreement with Rashford.