Sports
Marcus Rashford Set to Join FC Barcelona on Loan Deal
Barcelona, Spain — Marcus Rashford is on the verge of joining FC Barcelona from Manchester United after both clubs reached a loan agreement. Rashford’s transition to the Blaugrana is set to occur in the coming days, marking a significant shift for the player, who has rejected lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.
The deal will reportedly include an option to buy for roughly 35 million euros, a reduction from Manchester United’s initial asking price of 50 million euros. Rashford has agreed to a substantial wage cut to make the move feasible, having previously earned around 18 million euros per season at United.
Sources close to the 27-year-old forward reveal that Rashford is eager to play alongside exciting young talent Lamine Yamal at Barcelona. His fascination with the club’s project under coach Hansi Flick further fuels his desire to join, even as he has turned down larger financial incentives from clubs like Juventus and teams in the Middle East.
The negotiations are in their final stages, with Rashford expected to arrive in Barcelona soon to finalize contract details and undergo a medical examination. Barcelona’s management hopes to include him in their upcoming Asian tour following the completion of the transfer process.
Complications regarding the transfer of Liverpool’s Luis Díaz have prompted Barcelona to prioritize Rashford. The club faced challenges in securing Díaz due to Liverpool’s reluctance to sell, leading them to expedite the loan agreement with Rashford.
Recent Posts
- Patricio Pitbull Prepares for UFC Comeback in Isolation
- Madrid and Barcelona Maneuver in 2025 Transfer Market as Liverpool Stirs
- Fanning Sisters Dine in Style Ahead of New Project Announcement
- Over 67,000 Cases of Power Stick Deodorant Recalled Nationwide
- Thymen Arensman Wins Stage 14 of Tour de France in Dramatic Finish
- Josh Lucas Marries Brianna Ruffalo in Vatican City Ceremony
- MacIntyre Seizes Opportunity at The Open Championship
- Tyrrell Hatton Enjoys Success and Pints at Open Championship
- Tennis Stars Ignite American Hopes at 2025 ATP 500 in Washington
- Four Dead in San Antonio Bus Crash Linked to Stolen Camaro
- Taylor Townsend Reunites with Son Ahead of Citi Open
- Severe Storms and Flash Flooding Threaten Midwest Cities This Weekend
- Marcus Rashford Set to Join FC Barcelona on Loan Deal
- PFL Champions Series Launches Historic Event in Cape Town, South Africa
- Tony Finau Stumbles at British Open After Solid Start
- Jaqueline Cristian Advances to Quarterfinals at Iași Open
- Bungie Disables Destiny 2 Power Farm, Splitting Player Community
- Haotong Li Shines at Royal Portrush in 2025 Open Championship
- Grow a Garden Zen Update Introduces New Pets and Features
- Mike Tyson Declares Michael Jordan as NBA’s Greatest of All-Time