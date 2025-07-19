Marcus Smart to Join Los Angeles Lakers After Buyout with Wizards

Los Angeles, CA — NBA veteran Marcus Smart has agreed to a buyout with the Washington Wizards and plans to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Smart, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, has a player option on his new contract with the Lakers, allowing him to enter free agency in 2026 if he chooses. The move comes after Smart’s challenging previous seasons, during which he missed the playoffs and faced injuries.

In his first nine seasons with the Boston Celtics, Smart consistently reached the playoffs. However, the last two years with the Memphis Grizzlies and Wizards have been disappointing, marked by injuries that limited his playtime to just 54 games.

The Lakers expressed a strong interest in Smart, especially after losing key defensive players. LeBron James reportedly reached out to Smart, indicating his desire to play alongside him.

To make room for Smart on their roster, the Lakers plan to waive guard Jaden Milton. Milton was acquired last year from the Grizzlies but averaged only 3.9 points per game during his tenure with Los Angeles.

Smart, known for his defensive skills, is expected to enhance the Lakers’ backcourt as they prepare for the upcoming season.