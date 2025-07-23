Marcus Smart Signs With Lakers, Joins Forces With Luka Doncic

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Marcus Smart officially became a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, marking a new chapter in his 12-year NBA career. The 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract after agreeing to a buyout with the Washington Wizards.

Smart’s addition to the Lakers comes after a challenging period where he played just 54 games in the past two seasons due to injuries while with the Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies. The 31-year-old emphasized his motivation to return to his peak form, stating, “The last two years for me was, in my eyes, a disappointment. Injuries kind of stopped me and held me back.”

One key factor that influenced Smart’s decision to join the Lakers was Luka Doncic‘s active recruiting efforts. “When you get a guy like Luka calling you, that meant a lot,” Smart noted, reflecting on the importance of Doncic’s outreach. He added that Doncic’s presence and competitive spirit made the opportunity hard to resist.

Smart is well aware that the Lakers are eyeing a championship, especially after having this offseason to bolster their team. “The main goal… is to try to win championships, and what better place to be able to do that than here?” he said. He also believes that the Lakers, who finished last season as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, have the potential to compete at the highest levels this season.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka echoed Smart’s sentiments, emphasizing the value Smart brings. “Adding a player like Marcus Smart to our roster allows us to compete at the highest level,” Pelinka said in a statement. Smart’s experience in playoff scenarios gives the Lakers a strategic advantage, especially with upcoming competition from other strong teams in the West.

If Smart can help lead the Lakers to a title, he would distinguish himself as a crucial contributor and could potentially make history as the first Oklahoma State University alum to win an NBA championship as a significant part of the playoff run.

As Smart gears up for his new role, he is focused on utilizing his skills to enhance the Lakers’ performance. “Just to be me,” Smart stated when asked about his mission with the team. “I think if we all lock in and do what we’re supposed to do, we can have a real good shot at it.”