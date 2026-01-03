Sports
Marcus Smart Thrives with Lakers After Celtics Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Lakers are benefiting from Marcus Smart‘s skills this season, following his trading from the Boston Celtics. Smart, who was once recognized as an elite defensive player, was traded to the Lakers after a stint with the Memphis Grizzlies. His journey reflects a remarkable turnaround after his tenure with Boston.
Smart was a central figure in the Celtics’ lineup, earning three All-Defensive Team honors and being named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. However, after showing signs of decline, Boston made the bold decision to trade him in 2023 for Kristaps Porzingis. Despite mixed feelings from fans, the Celtics believed it was necessary to shift their focus.
In the 2025 NBA season, Smart’s health became a concern after he struggled to stay fit, leading to another trade to the Washington Wizards at the deadline. After Washington bought out his contract during the offseason, he joined the Lakers at the request of Luka Doncic, who recognized the team’s need for his defensive prowess.
This season, Smart has averaged 9.8 points, 2.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Though his overall stats decline compared to his Celtics days, Smart’s role within the Lakers is clear. With stars like Doncic and LeBron James facilitating the offense, his focus is primarily on defense.
The Lakers are currently vying for a playoff spot in the tightly contested Western Conference and have seen improved defensive metrics with Smart on the floor. Statistics show that they are 6.9 points per 100 possessions better defensively with him on the court. His leadership and experience are invaluable as the Lakers deal with injury challenges.
Head coach JJ Redick has praised Smart’s physical play and commitment to defense, which aligns with the Lakers’ strategies going forward. Even as the team faces challenges, Smart continues to prove his worth, making an impact on the court and within the locker room.
As the Lakers navigate through their season, they remain grateful for Smart’s contributions. While the Celtics celebrate their recent title win, they are reminded that Smart still has plenty to offer, proving that Brad Stevens’s trade decision may not have played out as expected.
