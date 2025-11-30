Sports
Marcus Thuram Aims to End Goal Drought for Inter Milan
MILAN, Italy – November 30, 2025 – Marcus Thuram and FC Internazionale are set to face Pisa this afternoon as they look to snap the French forward’s 74-day goal drought in Serie A.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, head coach Cristian Chivu plans to stick to the team’s aggressive pressing and vertical attacking style. However, in an effort to keep players fresh, he will implement squad rotation.
Thuram, who has faced challenges finding the net in recent weeks, will lead the attack alongside Lautaro Martinez. This comes after an injury kept another forward, confirmed to miss Sunday’s match due to flu, out of the lineup.
A goal from Thuram could provide the cutting edge Inter has been lacking. Meanwhile, maintaining defensive solidity will be essential after suffering two consecutive defeats.
Chivu is carefully managing his returning players, with Luis Henrique stepping in for injured defender Denzel Dumfries. Thuram’s performance will play a critical role in helping Inter regain momentum and stay competitive in the title race.
