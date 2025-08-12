Marcus Thuram Faces Competition After Inter Milan’s Tactical Shift

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JUNE 30: Marcus Thuram #9 of FC Internazionale Milano looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match between FC Internazionale Milano and Fluminense FC at Bank of America Stadium.

According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, French superstar Marcus Thuram no longer holds a guaranteed starting position at Inter Milan. The 2025 match marks a turning point for the player who initially shone brightly in Serie A after joining from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Thuram played a crucial role in helping Inter secure the Scudetto in his first season. However, recurring fitness issues during the 2024/25 season have caused his performance to decline. With newly signed players from Parma joining the squad, competition for places has intensified.

Coach Cristian Chivu is preparing to shift the team’s formation from a 3-5-2 to a 3-4-2-1, leading to further uncertainty for Thuram’s place in the lineup. Chivu currently prefers using new signing Bonny as a partner for Lautaro Martinez instead of Thuram, who is struggling with his physical condition in pre-season.

Despite the current challenge, there remains optimism that Thuram can reclaim his starting position. Inter Milan is also looking to strengthen its midfield, eyeing players like Morten Frendrup and Mandela Keita, but will need to make room by potentially selling Piotr Zielinski first.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, a change in midfield strategy aligns with Chivu’s vision for the team, necessitating players with strong tackling and ball-winning abilities.