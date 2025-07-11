Mardy Fish Prepares to Defend Title at American Century Championship

Stateline, NV

Retired tennis star Mardy Fish is set to defend his title at the American Century Championship, taking place this weekend from July 11-13 at Edgewood Tahoe. Fish, who won the tournament in 2020, recently reflected on his experiences and the challenges of competing, especially during the pandemic.

In an interview with Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr., Fish described the unique circumstances of the 2020 tournament. “It was COVID year, and there weren’t many fans or no fans. There were some boats out there on 17 and stuff. But that one felt like just a regular tournament, if you will,” he said. He noted that while they were aware of the audience tuning in, this fact added little pressure at the time.

Fish highlighted his impressive playing ability, mentioning, “Last year, I think I made nine birdies in one round, and in 2020, I made 10 birdies in one round. So you’ve got to make birdies out here if you want to win. I obviously need a low one or two to do that.”

Fish also spoke about NFL players who incorporate tennis into their training. Former Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. caught attention on social media for using tennis to enhance his footwork. Fish confirmed that he is aware of other players using the sport for fitness. “I know that Kirk Cousins loves to do it. We talked about how he was always asking questions about tennis,” Fish explained.

He elaborated on the benefits, stating, “Tennis is demanding movement-wise, as well as balance and coordination. You get off balance, you can’t come back from that in terms of each point.” Fish acknowledged the growing popularity of tennis among athletes but noted that it remains a physically challenging game.

The American Century Championship not only showcases celebrity athletes but also supports charitable causes. The tournament awards $750,000 in prize money, with nearly $8 million donated to various non-profit organizations over the years. With NBC providing network coverage, winning carries a substantial first-place prize of $150,000, reinforcing the tournament’s prestige in the golfing world.

For more information about the tournament, check out their official website.