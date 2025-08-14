Margaret Qualley Awkwardly Addresses Taylor Swift’s New Album on Today Show

NEW YORK — Margaret Qualley, the actress and wife of producer Jack Antonoff, offered a shy response when asked about Taylor Swift‘s forthcoming album on Wednesday’s episode of NBC’s Today show. The pop singer’s 12th album, titled “The Life of a Showgirl,” is generating buzz among fans and the media.

During the interview, co-host Craig Melvin asked Qualley if she could share any details about Swift’s new music. Qualley, 30, laughed and replied, “I don’t know anything, but we’ll all be excited to listen to the music,” before shyly shaking her head. Her response drew chuckles from the audience and Melvin, who added, “Alright, OK.” Qualley’s hesitance is notable as her husband Antonoff, 41, has collaborated with Swift on numerous previous albums.

Antonoff and Qualley married last August in New Jersey, with Swift among the star-studded guests. In a recent interview with Vogue, Qualley expressed deep admiration for Antonoff, describing him as the person she pictured her whole life. She acknowledged her struggles to fit an ideal before realizing she could just be herself around him.

Antonoff, renowned for his work with Swift on hits like “1989” and “Folklore,” is reportedly not involved in her latest project. Swift’s new album has been produced by Max Martin and Shellback, stirring speculation among fans. Many were thrilled at the thought of a shift in Swift’s musical style, especially considering the absence of Antonoff’s signature sound.

In September 2024, Antonoff spoke about his partnership with Swift, noting their unique working relationship and mutual inspiration. He stated, “To see the songs in literally the biggest spaces… it’s the absolute coolest.” His heartfelt words about Swift, whom he called the “absolute greatest of all time,” indicate a strong bond that fans have witnessed over the years.

Speculations surrounding Swift’s new album continue to escalate after she hinted at significant changes in her musical approach, prompting discussions among fans about her evolving sound. With the anticipation for “The Life of a Showgirl” growing, fans are eager to see what new direction Swift will take.