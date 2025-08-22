Margaret Qualley Stars in Quirky Neo-Noir ‘Honey Don’t!’

Bakersfield, CA — The neo-noir film “Honey Don’t!” features Margaret Qualley as Honey O’Donohue, a private detective who becomes embroiled in a web of scandals and sexual escapades instead of solving the film’s initial murder mystery.

The story unfolds as Honey discovers the murdered body of Mia Novotny shortly after Mia had called her for help. Declaring it a suspicious case, Honey embarks on her investigation, quickly sidetracked by her personal life, which is filled with romantic entanglements and unexpected side quests, including a budding relationship with a police officer, Marty Metakawitch, played by Charlie Day.

The film, co-written by Ethan Coen and his wife, Tricia Cooke, showcases not only Honey’s sassy personality but also the comedic dynamics of her interactions. Honey often quips at potential suitors, underscoring her openness about her sexuality. “I like girls,” she confidently announces to Marty, who doesn’t take the hint.

Tension rises in the film as Honey attempts to uncover the truth behind Mia’s death, while navigating her romantic connections with MG, a lady cop played by Aubrey Plaza. Humor and sexuality intertwine as Honey’s escapades lead to amusing and sometimes outrageous experiences.

Chris Evans plays the corrupt Reverend Drew, whose dubious church activities add another layer of complexity to the narrative. The interactions between Honey and the Reverend are laden with innuendo, highlighting the film’s blend of humor and intrigue.

Despite its flirtations with multiple plotlines and characters, some aspects of the film feel disjointed. Critics have pointed out that although the movie is packed with vivid characters and zany situations, it often loses focus, leaving viewers scrambling to keep track of evolving relationships and subplots.

With an eclectic cast, including Billy Eichner, Talia Ryder, and Lena Hall, “Honey Don’t!” boasts strong performances that help carry the film through its uneven pacing. Qualley’s confident portrayal of Honey captivates audiences, and her witty delivery of zingers adds to her character’s charm.

The film runs for 89 minutes and is rated R for strong sexual content, graphic nudity, and language. “Honey Don’t!” opens in theaters on August 22, offering viewers a blend of comedy, crime, and captivating performances.