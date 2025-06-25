Marge Simpson’s Shocking Death Revealed in Season 36 Finale

SPRINGFIELD, USA — Fans of The Simpsons were left in shock after the Season 36 finale revealed that Marge Simpson, the beloved matriarch voiced by Julie Kavner, has died in the show’s universe. The episode, titled “Estranger Things,” aired last month and marked the end of this season, before the series returns for Season 37 in late 2025.

In the episode, Marge’s death is alluded to through a flashforward that explores the sibling relationship between Bart and Lisa. The story jumps 35 years into the future, where Lisa refers to her ‘late mother,’ leaving fans to speculate on the circumstances of Marge’s death.

Throughout the episode, Marge worries about her children drifting apart, fearing they will become strangers as they grow. The flashforward shows Lisa enjoying a successful career while Bart runs an unlicensed retirement home, with both siblings in their early forties.

Early in the plot, Lisa discovers a letter from Marge, meant to be opened after her passing, which includes a touching message about the importance of sibling harmony. The episode culminates in a surreal scene where Marge watches from a cloud as she is escorted to heaven by The Beatles’ Ringo Starr.

Although Marge’s death is definitive, the episode does not specify when it occurs or how it will affect future storylines. Many fans hope that this bold narrative choice will breathe new life into the long-running series, which critics have often labeled as stale.

The Simpsons, now in its fourth decade, has faced challenges in maintaining viewership despite critical acclaim in recent years. This episode’s shocking twist has sparked discussions among fans about the potential implications of Marge’s death on the show’s future.

As the series gears up for its next season, viewers are left wondering how this significant development will impact the lives of the Simpson family. The anticipated return of The Simpsons promises to bring more surprises and emotional moments, keeping fans invested in the stories of their favorite characters.