Margot Robbie’s Beach Goth Style Shines in Ibiza

IBIZA, Spain — Actress Margot Robbie showcased her unique beach goth style while vacationing in Ibiza. The star, known for her striking fashion choices, blended dark aesthetics with summery accessories during her latest getaway.

Robbie, along with her husband Tom Ackerley, previously enjoyed a babymoon in Sardinia last summer but opted for a fresh look this year. Instead of the flowing black pants from last summer, she wore a short-sleeved black maxi dress with a bateau neckline and a draped open back.

The dress featured a semi-sheer A-line skirt, making it versatile enough for both beach cover-ups and evening outings. To complete her outfit, Robbie chose black Alaïa mesh flats, a staple in her wardrobe that she has worn through various events.

In a nod to her beachy vibe, Robbie accessorized with Jacquemus’s circular La Spiaggia bag, a raffia tote that perfectly complemented her shoes. This combination of monochromatic pieces and beach-ready accessories illustrates that travelers don’t have to sacrifice personal style for vacation attire.

Margot Robbie’s choice of fashion shows that one can maintain their unique style even in tropical settings. As she proves, there’s no need to abandon personal aesthetics, but rather to adapt to one’s surroundings.