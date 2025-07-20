Margot Robbie Dazzles in Naples with Vacation Style

NAPLES, Italy — Margot Robbie has been enjoying a European vacation, recently spotted on the balcony of the historic Grand Hotel Parker’s. The acclaimed actor and producer soaked up the sun while sipping acqua frizzante, showcasing her stylish summer wardrobe.

Robbie opted for a strapless mini dress adorned with a colorful, embroidered elephant print paired with flat cream sandals. Her long blonde hair flowed in soft waves with a middle part, adding an effortless touch to her vacation look. She was joined by her husband, Tom Ackerley.

Throughout her summer travels, including a trip to Ibiza, Robbie has embraced the mini dress trend. Earlier, she dazzled in a custom hot pink halter-neck minidress by Valentino while promoting her latest film in London, echoing the iconic style of supermodel Claudia Schiffer, known as the “real-life Barbie.”

This season, her wardrobe has featured a variety of chic ensembles, from semi-sheer maxi skirts to billowing palazzo pants, complemented by large raffia beach bags and stylish black Alaïa mesh flats.

Buzz has begun around her potential casting in the upcoming reboot of the classic ’90s film “Basic Instinct,” which starred Sharon Stone. The original film is known for its iconic mini dress moments, designed by Ellen Mirojnick, who is also recognized for her luxurious costume designs in “Fatal Attraction” and “Bridgerton.”

As speculation grows about Robbie’s casting, fans eagerly anticipate how her style might reflect in future press tours.