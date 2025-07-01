Entertainment
Margot Robbie Ditches Barbie Pink for Goth Style at Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, England — Margot Robbie embraced a bold new look at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival this past weekend, stepping away from her typical Barbie pink style.
Robbie, attending a Q&A session with husband Tom Ackerley, showcased her goth-inspired fashion choices while promoting her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. She wore a dark forest green micro Miu Miu dress, accented with black piping. To complete the edgy ensemble, she tied a black denim jacket around her waist and adorned her fingers with a jet black manicure.
While many festival-goers opted for the practical Hunter boots, Robbie chose leather knee-high boots embellished with silver detailing, perfect for indoor events.
Her hairstyle was relaxed, featuring her signature blonde waves styled in a tousled manner, paired with a glowing, “no makeup” look. Beaded necklaces, silver rings, and layers of bracelets added a personalized touch to her festival outfit.
The Glastonbury crowd saw a range of celebrity styles this year, with stars like Edgar-Jones, Alexa Chung, and Olivia Rodrigo favoring simple, comfortable attire. Many opted for flowing maxi dresses and cheeky hot pants, highlighting the festival’s casual vibe.
Robbie’s minimalist choice reflects a growing trend in festival fashion that embraces a “less is more” philosophy, perfect for the Glastonbury atmosphere.
