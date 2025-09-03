Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Star in ‘Wuthering Heights’ Trailer Release

LOS ANGELES, CA — Warner Bros. has unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming film ‘Wuthering Heights,’ directed by Emerald Fennell. Set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026, the film stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, bringing Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel to life.

The film is described as a classic Gothic romance that dives deep into themes of love, revenge, and social class. In addition to Robbie and Elordi, the cast includes Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton, and Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton. Newcomers Owen Cooper and Charlotte Mellington will portray younger versions of Heathcliff and Cathy, respectively.

Fennell, who is also the writer and producer of the film, has gained recognition for her previous works, including ‘Promising Young Woman’ and ‘Saltburn.’ MRC, the studio financing the film, and Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap, are collaborating once again, following their earlier successes.

‘Wuthering Heights’ generated considerable buzz prior to its production, especially with Robbie and Elordi on board, prompting a bidding war in the film industry. Warner Bros. won the project with an $80 million offer, despite Netflix’s more lucrative bid.

The film’s development initially faced controversy regarding casting choices. Critics noted the original novel’s characterizations and raised questions about race relations in casting Heathcliff. Casting director Kharmel Cochrane defended the decision, stating that interpretations can vary, and artistic choices should not necessarily mirror reality.

Viewers can expect a powerful narrative that captures the passion and tragedy inherent in Brontë’s work. Warner Bros. has confirmed the theatrical release date, making ‘Wuthering Heights’ a highly anticipated film for Valentine’s Day weekend.