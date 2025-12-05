Margot Robbie Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Wuthering Heights

LONDON, England — Inside a spacious church on the outskirts of Hampstead, musicians sit in silence, ready to perform a dramatic score for the upcoming film adaptation of ‘Wuthering Heights.’ Directed by Emerald Fennell, the project features Margot Robbie as the iconic character Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff.

As the orchestra begins to play, Robbie watches from a nearby recording studio, where the emotional music will enhance pivotal scenes in the movie. A friend beside her, Australian musician Mette, witnesses the power of the moment, feeling tears well up during a particular scene. “Sorry,” Mette whispers, a mix of anticipation and emotion evident in her voice.

Fennell’s adaptation has sparked significant discussion since its announcement, especially regarding casting choices. Critics have expressed mixed feelings about Elordi’s portrayal of Heathcliff, traditionally depicted in literature as dark-skinned, and Robbie, a blonde actress, in the role of Cathy, who is considerably younger in the novel.

Robbie recalls her first impressions of the screenplay, stating it “wrecked” her upon reading it. “I was just so full and so destroyed at the same time,” she reflected. Despite initial reservations about the casting, she believes Elordi embodies the character. “I’ve seen him as Heathcliff, and I genuinely think he’s incredible,” she said.

To discuss the film’s promotional campaign, Robbie shares that she has been deeply involved as a producer, emphasizing the importance of the initial image that audiences will see. Not shy about her role behind the scenes, she chuckled at suggestions to use a double for a particularly bold scene involving Elordi. “How dare you even ask me?” she replied, humor in her voice.

The film is not just about romance; it will feature intense themes and vivid sequences. Robbie assures viewers that, while there are provocations, the love story is central to the film’s narrative. “It’s an epic romance,” she says, highlighting that the experience aims to evoke strong emotional responses.

In contrast to her glamorous public persona, Robbie shows a more relatable side in her daily life. While meeting with friends, she frequents local restaurants and enjoys casual outings. “I always want to make a connection with my friends,” she said, reflecting on her normalcy amid the Hollywood spotlight.

The collaborations within ‘Wuthering Heights’ continue to excite her, with Fennell’s direction blending traditional and contemporary styles. As production gears up for its Valentine’s Day release, Robbie remains optimistic about how the film will resonate with a broad audience, especially those unfamiliar with the classic novel.

“I think many people will see it as their first introduction to ‘Wuthering Heights,’” she noted. “And I think that’s exciting.”