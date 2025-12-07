Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release

HAMPSTEAD, England — Margot Robbie is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated film adaptation of “Wuthering Heights,” directed by Emerald Fennell. The film is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day of next year, and the excitement is palpable as the production wraps up.

The star plays Cathy opposite Jacob Elordi, who takes on the role of Heathcliff. In a recent recording session, Robbie watched as a full orchestra performed the film’s score, which is expected to enhance the film’s dramatic moments significantly.

Robbie expressed her emotional connection to her character, stating, “Cathy is a captivating puzzle you have to work out.” In preparing for the role, she noted that she had never read the novel prior to receiving the script, calling it an immediately impactful experience. “It absolutely wrecked me. I didn’t know what was coming,” she said.

Fennell, also known for her Oscar-winning film “Promising Young Woman,” has sparked conversations about the casting choices, particularly regarding the decision to cast Robbie as a character typically depicted as younger and with darker hair. “I understand the concerns, but I think people will be pleasantly surprised,” Robbie stated in defense of her portrayal.

The film has attracted attention not only for its casting but also for its unique blend of period authenticity with modern elements, including a contemporary music score. Charli XCX is set to contribute original songs, marking a fresh approach to the classic tale.

Robbie is also a producer on the film, which allows her to have significant input in the creative process. She emphasized the importance of engaging audiences through visual and emotional storytelling. “It’s about what reads as exciting and sexy, which goes beyond just physical scenes,” she explained.

As test screenings begin, early audience reactions reveal that many are coming to the story for the first time. “Quite a few hadn’t read the book, so this is their introduction to Wuthering Heights, which is exciting,” Robbie remarked.

Amid the frenzy, Robbie maintains a casual demeanor and enjoys evenings out with friends, often exploring local London hotspots. Recent outings have included a trip to the popular Ottolenghi restaurant in Hampstead, where she chatted amicably with fellow diners.

At the heart of the film’s passion project is the goal to create a highly romantic narrative that resonates with modern audiences. Robbie and Fennell both aspire for this adaptation to become a cultural moment akin to classics like “Titanic” and “The Notebook.” “I want this to be our generation’s epic romance,” Fennell stated.

As the film approaches its release date, Robbie encourages fans to “buckle up” for a journey that promises to marry traditional romance with innovative storytelling. She remains optimistic about the film’s reception, regardless of the speculation surrounding it.