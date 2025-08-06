Margot Robbie Stuns at Cara Delevingne’s Birthday in Unique Pants

Los Angeles, CA — Margot Robbie made a bold fashion statement at Cara Delevingne‘s 33rd birthday celebration on Saturday night. The event took place at the iconic Chateau Marmont, where Robbie arrived dressed in a striking outfit that blended classic menswear with a modern twist.

Robbie sported a unique garment that combined men’s tuxedo pants with a skirt styled like a kimono wrap. She paired this ensemble with a high-neck tank top that accentuated her waist. The black tapered trousers featured a cumberbund-inspired closure and dramatic folds down the legs, capturing the spirit of the night.

The Barbie actress was among a star-studded guest list that included model Kaia Gerber, Robbie’s Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi, and actress Julia Fox. Delevingne herself wore a black suit paired with a corset, setting the tone for a stylish evening.

Robbie kept her accessories minimal yet elegant, choosing peep-toe black heels, a structured shoulder bag, and her hair styled in tousled waves. This look seemed to echo Delevingne’s polished yet laid-back style of dressing.

This summer, Robbie has been spotted in various chic outfits while traveling. In early July, she celebrated her 35th birthday in Ibiza in a chocolate brown wrap dress, among other stunning resort wear, and later enjoyed a vintage tapestry dress while in Naples, Italy.

Robbie’s ability to curate outfits that perfectly fit an occasion showcases her keen sense of style. Known for her method dressing, she consistently impresses with her fashion choices.