Entertainment
Margot Robbie Stuns at Cara Delevingne’s Birthday in Unique Pants
Los Angeles, CA — Margot Robbie made a bold fashion statement at Cara Delevingne‘s 33rd birthday celebration on Saturday night. The event took place at the iconic Chateau Marmont, where Robbie arrived dressed in a striking outfit that blended classic menswear with a modern twist.
Robbie sported a unique garment that combined men’s tuxedo pants with a skirt styled like a kimono wrap. She paired this ensemble with a high-neck tank top that accentuated her waist. The black tapered trousers featured a cumberbund-inspired closure and dramatic folds down the legs, capturing the spirit of the night.
The Barbie actress was among a star-studded guest list that included model Kaia Gerber, Robbie’s Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi, and actress Julia Fox. Delevingne herself wore a black suit paired with a corset, setting the tone for a stylish evening.
Robbie kept her accessories minimal yet elegant, choosing peep-toe black heels, a structured shoulder bag, and her hair styled in tousled waves. This look seemed to echo Delevingne’s polished yet laid-back style of dressing.
This summer, Robbie has been spotted in various chic outfits while traveling. In early July, she celebrated her 35th birthday in Ibiza in a chocolate brown wrap dress, among other stunning resort wear, and later enjoyed a vintage tapestry dress while in Naples, Italy.
Robbie’s ability to curate outfits that perfectly fit an occasion showcases her keen sense of style. Known for her method dressing, she consistently impresses with her fashion choices.
Recent Posts
- Brooks Nader Sparks Romance Rumors in Saint-Tropez
- Margot Robbie Stuns at Cara Delevingne’s Birthday in Unique Pants
- Orlando City and Necaxa Clash in Crucial Leagues Cup Match
- Seattle Storm Trades for Brittney Sykes from Washington Mystics
- Cruzeiro Aims to Break Taboo Against Corinthians in Copa do Brasil
- Tigres FC Faces Off Against América de Cali in Copa Betplay Rematch
- Porsche Team Struggles But Holds GTP Lead After Road America Race
- Trump Surprises with Roof Stroll at White House, Jokes About Nuclear Missiles
- Popular MasterChef Alum Yanin Campos Dies in Car Crash
- Botafogo Faces Red Bull Bragantino in Copa do Brasil Match
- NFL Suspends Safety Tracy Walker for 12 Games to Start Season
- Jason Alexander Aims for Victory After Recent Struggles
- Montgomery County Schools Have Over 12,000 Employees with Outdated Background Checks
- DA Rules Officer-Involved Shooting of Jabari Peoples Justified
- Austin Theory Removed from WWE Roster Following Injury Announcement
- Google Invests $1 Billion in AI Education Initiative Across U.S. Colleges
- DoorDash’s Ambitious Plans Extend Beyond Restaurant Delivery
- Cubs Pitcher Kittredge Strikes Out Three in Immaculate Inning
- Cornelius Town Board Approves Cashmere Development Amid Controversy
- AppLovin Shares Surge Following Strong Tech Earnings