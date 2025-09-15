Margot Robbie Stuns in Daring Gown at European Premiere

LONDON, England — Margot Robbie attended the European premiere of her new movie on Thursday, Sept. 11, showcasing a daring Armani Prive gown that left little to the imagination. The stunning backless dress featured intricate beadwork and a decorative clasp at the upper back, drawing attention for its bold design.

At 35 years old, Robbie’s latest red carpet appearance marks her return following the birth of her first child with husband Tom Ackerley last October. This look stands out as a remarkable entry in the naked dress trend, contrasting with her typically classic styles.

“It’s the best,” Robbie joked about motherhood in a recent interview, explaining the challenge of conveying the experience to friends without children. “If you try to explain it to someone who has kids, you don’t need to, ’cause they get it.”

On the red carpet, her co-star wore an appropriate trench coat and tie ensemble, befitting the rainy British weather. Robbie stars alongside Colin Farrell in the romantasy film, set to hit theaters on Sept. 19. The narrative follows two strangers, Sarah and David, as they embark on an imaginative story that also features Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Hamish Linklater.

In addition to promoting her new film, Robbie remarked on the success of the blockbuster hit Barbie, stating there are currently no plans for a sequel. “There’s nothing right now,” she confirmed, prompting comments from fans eager for more. “Barbie was a movie that reached its full potential,” she explained in an interview with Stellar magazine.

Robbie’s commitment to her craft benefits from the time she takes for family and personal growth. As she returned to the limelight, she expressed excitement for her role, noting that when the script for her latest film arrived, it was too enticing to ignore.

Colin Farrell praised Robbie’s talent, admitting he has admired her work since watching her in The Wolf of Wall Street. “It took me about two years to find out that she was Australian, and I’ve just wanted to work with her since then,” he said.

Robbie’s recent appearances show her enjoying the promotion, sharing light moments with Farrell on the red carpet. As she puts it, “Being married is actually the most fun ever; life got way more fun somehow.”