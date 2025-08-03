Margot Robbie in Talks for Tim Burton’s ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake

Los Angeles, CA – Margot Robbie is reportedly in early conversations to star in Tim Burton‘s remake of ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman.’ If a deal is finalized, Robbie would also produce the film alongside her partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara from LuckyChap Entertainment.

The original 1958 sci-fi horror movie follows a wealthy heiress who grows into a giant after an alien encounter and seeks revenge on her unfaithful husband. Burton plans to direct and produce the reimagining, working with Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper. Kai Dolbashian will serve as executive producer.

Gillian Flynn, known for her work on ‘Gone Girl,’ initially wrote a draft of the screenplay but has since stepped away due to scheduling conflicts. The production team is now searching for a new writer to complete the script, which is crucial for Robbie’s final involvement as lead actress.

This potential collaboration marks another high-profile project for both Robbie and Burton, following the recent success of Warner Bros.’s ‘Barbie,’ which became the highest-grossing film of 2023 with $1.45 billion at the global box office. Robbie, a three-time Oscar nominee, will next appear in ‘Wuthering Heights,’ an adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic, set to release in February.

Warner Bros. has not commented on the ongoing discussions. The studio also enjoyed success with another Burton project, ‘Beetlejuice,’ which grossed $452 million worldwide despite its long-awaited release nearly 40 years later.