Entertainment
Margot Robbie in Talks for Tim Burton’s ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake
BURBANK, California — Margot Robbie is reportedly in early conversations to star in and produce a remake of Tim Burton‘s “Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman.” This reimagining of the classic 1958 sci-fi horror film centers on a wealthy heiress who becomes a giant after an alien encounter and seeks revenge on her unfaithful husband.
In discussions about the project, which were first reported on August 1, 2025, if a deal is reached, Robbie would work alongside her production company LuckyChap‘s partners, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara. Their collaboration follows the tremendous success of the Oscar-winning film “Barbie,” which became the highest-grossing movie of 2023, earning $1.45 billion globally.
Director Tim Burton, known for his unique style and previous hits such as “Beetlejuice,” is attached to direct and produce the film. He will collaborate with producers Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper, while Kai Dolbashian is set to serve as executive producer.
Initially, Gillian Flynn, writer of “Gone Girl,” drafted the screenplay but exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. The production team is currently searching for a new writer to finalize the script, which will determine Robbie’s involvement in the lead role.
Robbie, a three-time Oscar nominee, is also set to star in Warner Bros.’ upcoming adaptation of “Wuthering Heights,” directed by Emerald Fennell and scheduled to hit theaters next February. LuckyChap is additionally developing an “Ocean's Eleven” film featuring another notable director.
Warner Bros. has not yet commented on Robbie’s potential role or the film’s progress. The merging of Robbie and Burton’s talents promises a compelling addition to the studio’s esteemed lineup of reimagined classics.
Recent Posts
- Lottery Jackpot Grows as No Winners Emerge from Recent Draws
- At Home to Close Six Stores, Including One in Chicago Suburb
- Tyra Banks Reveals Surprising Snacking Habits on Morning Talk Show
- Margot Robbie in Talks for Tim Burton’s ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake
- Quentin Tarantino Remembers Michael Madsen at Private Memorial
- Celebrating Friendship Day 2025: August 3 Events in Delhi-NCR
- Cardano Price Struggles Amid Market Sell-Off and Whale Activity
- Revisiting the Night of the Manson Family Murders
- Trump Announces $200 Million White House Ballroom Construction
- Shark Attack: Danilo Gallinari’s Wife Bitten While Pregnant in Puerto Rico
- Chicago Faces Rising Pedestrian Fatalities Amid Summer Tourism
- DeMarcus Cousins Reveals Nikola Jokic’s Retirement Thoughts
- Mark Ruffalo Returning as Hulk for New Spider-Man Film
- Summer Stars and Safety Concerns in Coastal Maine
- Astronomer HR Executive Resigns After CEO Scandal at Gillette Stadium
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $410 Million; One Player Wins $2 Million
- LADWP Reopens Recycled Water Fill Station for LA Residents
- Monsta X Returns to Celebrate 10 Years at KCON LA 2025
- Taxistas in Veracruz Face Rising Violence Amid Extortion and Murder
- Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Spotted Shopping in Bel Air with Kids