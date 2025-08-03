Margot Robbie in Talks for Tim Burton’s ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake

BURBANK, California — Margot Robbie is reportedly in early conversations to star in and produce a remake of Tim Burton‘s “Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman.” This reimagining of the classic 1958 sci-fi horror film centers on a wealthy heiress who becomes a giant after an alien encounter and seeks revenge on her unfaithful husband.

In discussions about the project, which were first reported on August 1, 2025, if a deal is reached, Robbie would work alongside her production company LuckyChap‘s partners, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara. Their collaboration follows the tremendous success of the Oscar-winning film “Barbie,” which became the highest-grossing movie of 2023, earning $1.45 billion globally.

Director Tim Burton, known for his unique style and previous hits such as “Beetlejuice,” is attached to direct and produce the film. He will collaborate with producers Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper, while Kai Dolbashian is set to serve as executive producer.

Initially, Gillian Flynn, writer of “Gone Girl,” drafted the screenplay but exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. The production team is currently searching for a new writer to finalize the script, which will determine Robbie’s involvement in the lead role.

Robbie, a three-time Oscar nominee, is also set to star in Warner Bros.’ upcoming adaptation of “Wuthering Heights,” directed by Emerald Fennell and scheduled to hit theaters next February. LuckyChap is additionally developing an “Ocean's Eleven” film featuring another notable director.

Warner Bros. has not yet commented on Robbie’s potential role or the film’s progress. The merging of Robbie and Burton’s talents promises a compelling addition to the studio’s esteemed lineup of reimagined classics.