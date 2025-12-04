Maria Friedman Directs Merrily We Roll Along Film for December Release

New York, NY – The filmed version of the acclaimed Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth‘s musical, Merrily We Roll Along, will hit movie theaters on December 4. Directed by Maria Friedman, this project captures the final weeks of the stage production that ended on July 7, 2024.

Friedman, who directed both the theatrical revival and the filmed version, expressed her desire for the film to include scripted locations, but faced budget constraints. Despite these limitations, she asserted, “I think we’ve made a really beautiful film.” The revival starred notable actors, including Jonathan Groff, and was recorded live at the Hudson Theatre.

Initially directed by Friedman in London in 2013, this latest iteration of Merrily We Roll Along came together quickly. “It took us two weeks to get the financing, and then we got the green light, and we did it,” Friedman explained. The production had recouped its $12 million investment, which set a positive tone for the film’s development.

Prior to filming, Friedman and her cinematographers storyboarded the entire shoot. They filmed over three days using multiple cameras, focusing on emotional storytelling rather than set designs. “It’s not a choreographic show. I only had one set for the entire thing,” she noted, emphasizing the importance of highlighting actors’ performances.

Friedman particularly aimed to capture the nuance of the cast, allowing viewers to appreciate their close-up expressions which audiences in theaters might miss. For instance, she altered microphone placements to minimize distractions. She proudly highlighted a scene from the song “Franklin Shepard, Inc” featuring Daniel Radcliffe, showcasing both Radcliffe’s performance and Groff’s subtle reactions.

Previously, Merrily We Roll Along was labeled a flop after its original 1981 run ended after only 16 performances. However, Friedman’s revival has received acclaim, and she expressed her deep connection to the musical, having played one of the leads in a prior production. “I never, ever got tired of it. I mean, I could work on it forever,” she reflected.

Friedman believes in the power of theater to deliver vital messages, sharing Sondheim’s vision of making musicals accessible worldwide. She expressed her joy in knowing audiences in remote areas will soon enjoy the film. “I’m so happy for him. It’s a beautiful piece,” she said, recalling Sondheim’s legacy.

As for the possibility of a streaming release, Friedman remained tight-lipped, prefering to focus on the theatrical rollout first, which she believes aligns with Sondheim’s wishes.

Her heartfelt words highlighted the impact of the film during a screening in Los Angeles, where audiences laughed, cried, and cheered, prompting her to reflect on Sondheim’s vision: “Look what you’ve done! It’s amazing.”