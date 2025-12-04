Entertainment
Maria Friedman Directs Merrily We Roll Along Film for December Release
New York, NY – The filmed version of the acclaimed Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth‘s musical, Merrily We Roll Along, will hit movie theaters on December 4. Directed by Maria Friedman, this project captures the final weeks of the stage production that ended on July 7, 2024.
Friedman, who directed both the theatrical revival and the filmed version, expressed her desire for the film to include scripted locations, but faced budget constraints. Despite these limitations, she asserted, “I think we’ve made a really beautiful film.” The revival starred notable actors, including Jonathan Groff, and was recorded live at the Hudson Theatre.
Initially directed by Friedman in London in 2013, this latest iteration of Merrily We Roll Along came together quickly. “It took us two weeks to get the financing, and then we got the green light, and we did it,” Friedman explained. The production had recouped its $12 million investment, which set a positive tone for the film’s development.
Prior to filming, Friedman and her cinematographers storyboarded the entire shoot. They filmed over three days using multiple cameras, focusing on emotional storytelling rather than set designs. “It’s not a choreographic show. I only had one set for the entire thing,” she noted, emphasizing the importance of highlighting actors’ performances.
Friedman particularly aimed to capture the nuance of the cast, allowing viewers to appreciate their close-up expressions which audiences in theaters might miss. For instance, she altered microphone placements to minimize distractions. She proudly highlighted a scene from the song “Franklin Shepard, Inc” featuring Daniel Radcliffe, showcasing both Radcliffe’s performance and Groff’s subtle reactions.
Previously, Merrily We Roll Along was labeled a flop after its original 1981 run ended after only 16 performances. However, Friedman’s revival has received acclaim, and she expressed her deep connection to the musical, having played one of the leads in a prior production. “I never, ever got tired of it. I mean, I could work on it forever,” she reflected.
Friedman believes in the power of theater to deliver vital messages, sharing Sondheim’s vision of making musicals accessible worldwide. She expressed her joy in knowing audiences in remote areas will soon enjoy the film. “I’m so happy for him. It’s a beautiful piece,” she said, recalling Sondheim’s legacy.
As for the possibility of a streaming release, Friedman remained tight-lipped, prefering to focus on the theatrical rollout first, which she believes aligns with Sondheim’s wishes.
Her heartfelt words highlighted the impact of the film during a screening in Los Angeles, where audiences laughed, cried, and cheered, prompting her to reflect on Sondheim’s vision: “Look what you’ve done! It’s amazing.”
Recent Posts
- New NYT Strands Word Game Challenges Players with Unique Puzzle Format
- Océane Dodin Makes a Strong Comeback at WTA 125 d’Angers
- Search for Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to Resume on Dec. 30
- Liverpool Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota on 29th Birthday
- Max Kellerman Reflects on Departure from ESPN and Partnership with Stephen A. Smith
- MTA to Fully Transition from MetroCards to OMNY by 2026
- Cold Rain Expected in Houston Before Weekend Warmth
- Chilly Start and College Football Showdown in Texas This Week
- Cedar Rapids Police Discover Credit Card Skimmer at Family Dollar
- Palantir CEO Calls Trump Fascism Accusation ‘Stupid’
- Texas Longhorns Upset Texas A&M, Ending Their Undefeated Season
- Malaria Deaths Rise as WHO Warns of Growing Threats
- Florida Powerball Ticket Wins $1 Million in Holiday Drawing
- NYT Strands Shares Hints for Today’s Challenging Puzzle
- East Coast Braces for Major Winter Storm Tuesday
- Extreme Cold to Hit Midwest and Northeast with Light Snow Expected
- North Carolina Lottery Results for Nov. 28, 2025 Announced
- Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Virginia Regions on Friday
- Delaware County Exxon Sells $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket
- Trump Demands Release of Imprisoned Colorado Election Denier Tina Peters