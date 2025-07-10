María Gabriela de Faría: A Venezuelan Star Shines in Hollywood

Los Angeles, CA — María Gabriela de Faría, a Venezuelan actress, is making her mark in Hollywood as she prepares to portray Angela ‘Angie’ Spica in the upcoming film Superman directed by James Gunn. Known for her roles in Venezuelan telenovelas and Nickelodeon’s Isa TKM, de Faría’s journey has been both inspiring and challenging.

Born and raised in Caracas, de Faría knew from a young age that acting was her passion. She began working at age five, appearing in various Venezuelan productions. “What’s funny is that I didn’t go through the typical child star phases,” she said. “I had a really positive experience,” she recalled, highlighting the strong support from her mother, who served as her manager.

As the Venezuelan entertainment industry struggled, de Faría sought opportunities abroad. “I always felt like there was something missing… I wanted to learn English,” she explained. After a brief stay in Miami, she relocated to Los Angeles, where she immersed herself in acting and English-language training.

Landing a major role in a Hollywood blockbuster is no easy feat, especially for Latina actresses. De Faría acknowledged the unique challenges she faced. “It’s an uphill battle, but when Latinas break through, they don’t just fill a space; they command it,” she noted, inspired by trailblazers like María Conchita Alonso and Patricia Velásquez.

A pivotal moment in de Faría’s career came when she auditioned for the Superman role. She described the anxiety she felt while waiting for the news, knowing it was a potential turning point in her life. “I desperately wanted to get good news…and I did,” she stated, sharing her excitement after receiving the call from her agent as the Hollywood strike loomed.

De Faría has embraced the physical and mental challenges of becoming The Engineer. She underwent intense training for eight months to prepare for the demanding role, focusing on building strength. “I wanted to look as close to the comics as possible,” she said, emphasizing the importance of authenticity in her portrayal.

With Superman’s premiere approaching, she is also focused on future projects, including a musical titled Otra, directed by Armani Ortiz. “I want to tell brave, poetic, and entertaining stories,” de Faría said, showcasing her ambition and dedication.

As she continues to break barriers and inspire narratives of representation in Hollywood, María Gabriela de Faría’s journey reflects her commitment to authenticity and passion for storytelling. “I’m so happy and so privileged that I’m the one right now that gets to do it,” she said, as she forges her path in a rapidly evolving industry.