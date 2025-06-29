Di María Leads Benfica to Dramatic Draw Against Chelsea

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Ángel Di María scored a late equalizer to help Benfica draw 1-1 against Chelsea in the knockout stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on June 28, 2025. This match was crucial as both teams fought for progression to the quarterfinals.

Di María, at 37 years old, showcased his skill and experience by converting a penalty shot in the dying minutes of the game. His goal not only leveled the score but also energizing his teammates in a tense atmosphere at the Bank of America Stadium.

Chelsea had taken the lead earlier in the match when Reece James executed a well-placed free-kick that caught Benfica’s goalkeeper, Anatoliy Trubin, off guard. The early goal came as Chelsea aimed to control the game and capitalize on their chances.

Despite Chelsea’s strong start, Benfica maintained composure and kept pushing for an equalizer. Their patience paid off as the match approached its conclusion, culminating in a penalty awarded for a handball by Chelsea’s Malo Gusto.

“We knew it was going to be a tough match, but we kept our heads up and pursued our chances,” Di María said after the match. “It felt great to help my team equalize, and I’m proud of how we battled today.”

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca acknowledged Di María’s influence on the game. “He is a quality player, and you could see his experience come through at crucial moments,” Maresca stated. “We need to learn from this to improve.”

The match was interrupted briefly due to a thunderstorm, which caused a suspension late in the game. Fans witnessed an emotional atmosphere as they awaited the players’ return to the field, underscoring the significance of this encounter.

As a result of the draw, both teams progressed to the quarterfinals, with Benfica set to face Palmeiras in the next round. Di María’s contributions in his final tournament before returning to Argentina’s Rosario Central have been notable, and he remains a key figure for Benfica.