Maria Sakkari Faces Kamilla Rakhimova at WTA Cincinnati Open

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Maria Sakkari will take on Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round of the 2025 WTA Cincinnati Open on Saturday. After her recent victory, Sakkari is looking to maintain her momentum against Rakhimova.

Currently ranked 72nd in the WTA standings, Sakkari acknowledges that she has struggled this season, with a record of 18 wins and 21 losses. However, her recent performances have shown signs of improvement. “I’ve found balance in my game which has helped me feel more at ease on the court,” she said.

In her last match, Sakkari defeated Rakhimova in a hard-fought contest, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. This victory marked her fourth win in six matches since Wimbledon, indicating a potential turnaround in her form.

Machine learning simulations suggest Sakkari has a 72% chance of winning against Rakhimova, supported by betting odds that currently favor her at $1.40, compared to Rakhimova’s $3.00. Sakkari recognizes the importance of staying positive and enjoying her time in tournaments. “It’s crucial to feel happy while playing this sport,” she remarked.

Sakkari’s match against Rakhimova is set to commence at 4:55 a.m. AEST on Saturday, showcasing her readiness to reclaim her spot among the top players in the world.