London, England – Maria Sharapova expressed her disappointment with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) over a recent article about Aryna Sabalenka, the world No. 1 female tennis player. The article claimed that Sabalenka’s ability to hit hard necessitated practice sessions with male tennis stars at Wimbledon, and the WSJ’s headline read: ‘The world No.1 who hits so hard she practices against men.’

Sharapova took to social media to address her concerns, saying, ‘What is this headline and what is this article. You can do better.’ Her remarks garnered attention and support from tennis fans who felt the article misrepresented female players in the sport.

One fan noted that many top female players, including Serena and Venus Williams, commonly practice with male partners. Another follower criticized the article as ‘sad journalism,’ suggesting it undermined the skill level of female players by focusing solely on Sabalenka’s power.

In response to the coverage, the WSJ explained that Sabalenka’s strong, accurate hitting style is what distinguishes her in women’s tennis. According to the article, since her arrival at Wimbledon, Sabalenka has organized practice sessions with men like 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. She reported feeling ‘elated and exhausted’ after these sessions.

‘Hitting with the guys, it’s another level of intensity,’ Sabalenka said. ‘When you see someone like Jannik or Novak, you learn from them.’ Sabalenka’s strategy of practicing with male players highlights her dedication to improving her game, though the framing in the WSJ article has sparked a debate about fairness in media representations of women’s sports.