Mariah Carey Teases New Single ‘Sugar Sweet’ Ahead of Album Announcement

LOS ANGELES, CA – Mariah Carey is preparing to delight her fans with a new single titled “Sugar Sweet.” The pop icon offered a sneak peek of the song over the weekend, sharing a clip of herself mixing batter in the kitchen while singing catchy lyrics.

In the social media video posted on July 19, Carey is dressed in bubblegum pink and focuses on the camera, mouthing, “Imma keep it nice, Imma keep it neat, Imma keep it sugar, Imma keep it sweet.” Although no official release date has been announced, anticipation is high following the success of her previous single, “Type Dangerous,” which featured collaborations with artists like Big Sean and DJ Snake.

Carey has hinted that “Sugar Sweet” will be part of her untitled sixteenth studio album, which is reportedly complete and ready for release. Last month, she confirmed, “The album coming out. I don’t wanna tell too much about it because I just don’t want to reveal the whole thing. It’s finished.” She described “Sugar Sweet” as a summery track and expressed excitement for its release.

In another announcement, Carey shared a video celebrating her discography that included a countdown to her new album, identified as “MC16.” The teaser hints at details for the album set to be revealed on July 21. This album will follow her 2018 release, “Caution,” and is expected to include upbeat tracks like “Sugar Sweet.”

As Carey continues to build excitement around her upcoming music, fans are looking forward to the full reveal of “MC16” and its contents.