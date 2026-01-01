Mariah Carey’s Twins Tower Over Her in Family Christmas Photo

LOS ANGELES, CA — Mariah Carey celebrated Christmas this year with her 14-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who have grown taller than her. The pop icon shared a family photo on Instagram on December 26, featuring the trio in front of a beautifully decorated tree.

In the photo, Carey wore a sparkling red sequined dress while her children donned matching sweaters that featured their mother’s face along with a reference to her hit song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Many fans were struck by how the twins, who share a father with Carey, Nick Cannon, had nearly reached their mother’s height.

“It’s amazing how time flies when you’re synonymous with Christmas,” Carey captioned the post. Recently, the twins also visibly towered over their father in another family picture, albeit he was squatting to appear shorter.

Carey has shared various holiday traditions over the years, including sleigh rides in Aspen, Colorado, where she enjoys the snowfall. “When we’re in Aspen, it’s a whole other experience,” Carey told reporters in 2021, enjoying the winter wonderland.

On Christmas Eve, she continues a family tradition, cooking with her late father’s recipes, and on Christmas Day, the family enjoys a traditional dinner. Carey has expressed how important it is for her children to understand the value of hard work and humility.

While Cannon was not present in this holiday photo as he spent time with other children from his multiple relationships, he has previously showcased his parenting with Monroe and Moroccan. Carey noted that co-parenting with Cannon has been beneficial and mutually respectful.

As the twins continue to grow, they have also made their feelings known concerning their online presence. Monroe recently emphasized her close bond with Moroccan, stating on social media that she only considers him her brother, while acknowledging her other half-siblings.

With their parents’ celebrity status, Moroccan and Monroe have already dabbled in the entertainment scene, joining Carey on stage before. Carey’s love for the holidays shines through as she continues to embrace family time each Christmas.