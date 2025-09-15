Mariah the Scientist Announces 2026 Hearts Sold Separately Tour

ATLANTA, GA — R&B singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist has announced her 2026 Hearts Sold Separately Tour, promoting her new album of the same name. This world tour, produced by Live Nation, will consist of 36 cities starting in Paris on January 12.

The tour kicks off at Salle Pleyel in Paris before traveling to the United Kingdom, with stops in Manchester, Birmingham, and London. The North American leg features shows in cities including New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, ending with a hometown performance in Atlanta on April 10 at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

Hearts Sold Separately debuted at number one on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and number 11 on the Billboard 200 during its first week, marking a career high for the artist. The album features hit singles like “Burning Blue,” “Is It a Crime?”, and “Sacrifice,” which have already charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Mariah reflected on the creation of the album, stating, “The climate of the world made me want to make a whole project about love. I feel like nobody prioritizes love.” She expressed concern over the relationship dynamics between men and women today.

Presales for tickets will begin with an exclusive offer for Verizon customers on September 16, ahead of the general sale starting on September 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

The complete tour schedule includes multiple stops across the U.S. and Canada, showcasing Mariah’s evolution as an artist as she connects with fans through her latest work.