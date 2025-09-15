Entertainment
Mariah the Scientist Announces 2026 Hearts Sold Separately Tour
ATLANTA, GA — R&B singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist has announced her 2026 Hearts Sold Separately Tour, promoting her new album of the same name. This world tour, produced by Live Nation, will consist of 36 cities starting in Paris on January 12.
The tour kicks off at Salle Pleyel in Paris before traveling to the United Kingdom, with stops in Manchester, Birmingham, and London. The North American leg features shows in cities including New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, ending with a hometown performance in Atlanta on April 10 at the Coca-Cola Roxy.
Hearts Sold Separately debuted at number one on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and number 11 on the Billboard 200 during its first week, marking a career high for the artist. The album features hit singles like “Burning Blue,” “Is It a Crime?”, and “Sacrifice,” which have already charted on the Billboard Hot 100.
Mariah reflected on the creation of the album, stating, “The climate of the world made me want to make a whole project about love. I feel like nobody prioritizes love.” She expressed concern over the relationship dynamics between men and women today.
Presales for tickets will begin with an exclusive offer for Verizon customers on September 16, ahead of the general sale starting on September 19 at 10 a.m. local time.
The complete tour schedule includes multiple stops across the U.S. and Canada, showcasing Mariah’s evolution as an artist as she connects with fans through her latest work.
Recent Posts
- Daniel Day-Lewis Returns to Acting in Son’s Film Anemone
- Power Restored after Outage Affects Lompoc Residents
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations