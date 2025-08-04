Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis’ New Duet Tops Music Poll

Los Angeles, CA — Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis have topped this week’s fan-voted music poll with their new duet, “Is It a Crime”. Music fans selected the collaboration as their favorite new release after it debuted on July 31.

Released amid a flurry of fresh music from stars like Demi Lovato, Chappell Roan, and Reneé Rapp, the song garnered more than 57% of the votes in the poll published on August 1. “Is It a Crime” features the artists exploring themes of love and acceptance.

The slow jam includes lyrics that reflect on falling for someone more than once. The song’s catchy chorus asks, “And so what? I fell, you fell in love a couple times. Tell me, what’s it to ya? Tell me, is it a crime to fall?” Uchis describes the message behind the song as very intentional and reflective of a mature perspective.

Following the leaders in the poll, Lovato’s “Fast” received 17%, while Roan’s “The Subway” got 16%. Rapp’s “Bite Me” attracted only 2% of the votes.

This collaboration keeps momentum for Mariah’s upcoming album, “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY,” set to release on August 22. The album has just ten tracks, continuing her trend of shorter releases.

Along with the promotional efforts for her album, Mariah is set to perform at Lollapalooza on August 3 and the Global Citizen Festival in September, allowing fans to experience her new music live.