Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis Top Music Poll with ‘Is It a Crime’

NEW YORK, NY — Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis have topped this week’s fan-voted music poll with their new duet, “Is It a Crime,” which was released on July 31. Fans voted in the poll published on August 1, awarding the collaboration more than 57% of the total votes, significantly outpacing other new releases from artists like Demi Lovato and Chappell Roan.

“Is It a Crime” is a slow jam exploring themes of love and longing, where both artists reflect on past relationships and the stigma often associated with loving multiple times. The song features a catchy chorus that poses the question of whether falling in love again constitutes a crime.

In the track, Mariah sings, “And so what? I fell, you fell in love a couple times/ Tell me, what’s it to ya? Tell me, is it a crime to fall?” Kali adds her own perspective in her verse, insisting, “Is it a crime? How’s it a crime? No / ’Cause if loving me is jail, then you’re my prisoner.” This collaboration has been noted for its mature theme and smooth production.

The poll results showed a wide gap between Mariah and Kali’s duet and other contenders, with Demi Lovato’s “Fast” receiving 17% and Chappell Roan’s “The Subway” garnering 16% of the votes. Renée Rapp‘s “Bite Me” trailed behind with just 2%.

This single is part of Mariah the Scientist’s upcoming album, “Hearts Sold Separately,” which is set to release on August 22. The artist has hinted that this album will feature 10 tracks, maintaining her trend of concise projects.

Fans can also look forward to live performances from Mariah, including appearances at Lollapalooza on August 3 and the Global Citizen Festival in September. Kali Uchis, who has made a name for herself in recent years, is also gearing up for her own concert tour, which will kick off in mid-August.