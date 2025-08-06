Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis Collaborate on Hit Single

Atlanta, GA – Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis‘ new duet, “Is It a Crime,” topped a fan-voted music poll published Friday, August 1. The song outperformed several new releases, including tracks from Demi Lovato and Chappell Roan, garnering over 57% of the votes.

The collaboration, described as a slow jam, explores themes of love and relationships. It was released on July 31 and is part of Mariah’s upcoming album, “Hearts Sold Separately,” set to drop on August 22. Uchis, who commented on the project, said the video shoot felt “very intentional, very grown woman.”

The chorus encapsulates the song’s message, asking, “Tell me, is it a crime to fall in love a couple times?” This question resonates with listeners, offering a playful take on intimacy.

Other new releases included Demi Lovato’s “Fast” at 17% and Chappell Roan’s “The Subway” at 16%, showing the competitive nature of this week’s chart.

Mariah’s previous single, “Burning Blue,” kicked off anticipation for her forthcoming album and has already made a mark on the Billboard Hot 100. Both Mariah and Uchis are set to perform at major events including Lollapalooza 2025, demonstrating their growing influence in the R&B music scene.

Mariah’s intimate lyrics and Uchis’ sultry delivery combine to create a powerful and relatable track, making “Is It a Crime” a must-listen for fans.