Entertainment
Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis Collaborate on ‘Is It a Crime?’
ATLANTA, Ga. — Mariah the Scientist has teamed up with Kali Uchis for their new single, “Is It a Crime?” The track, produced by Mat1k and Nineteen85, is the second preview from Mariah’s upcoming album, “Hearts Sold Separately,” set to release on August 22.
The song dives into themes of love and its complexities, asking whether it is wrong to experience such feelings more than once. Mariah opens the song by singing, “Sometimes I look around for someone who might understand it / I seen it in they eyes that they’ll, they’ll never get it.” Kali then joins with, “Is it a crime? How’s it a crime? No / ‘Cause if loving me is jail, then you’re my prisoner.”
“Is It a Crime?” follows Mariah’s hit single “Burning Blue,” which marked her first entry into the Top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified Gold by the RIAA. Mariah previously stated that the song “has no specific meaning at all,” emphasizing its personal nature.
Fans can look forward to more music from Mariah, as she is scheduled to perform live at Lollapalooza 2025 on Sunday, August 3, and at the Global Citizen Festival in September. “Hearts Sold Separately” will feature ten tracks, consistent with Mariah’s trend of shorter albums throughout her career.
Both artists continue to create buzz with their individual projects. Kali Uchis also released an album in May this year. The anticipation for Mariah’s new album grows, especially after this latest collaboration.
