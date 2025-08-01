Entertainment
Mariah the Scientist Releases New Single ‘Is It a Crime’ Featuring Kali Uchis
ATLANTA, Georgia — Mariah the Scientist has released a new single titled “Is It a Crime,” featuring Kali Uchis. The song, which drops ahead of her upcoming album “Hearts Sold Separately,” was produced by Mat1k and Nineteen85.
“Is It a Crime” is the second preview from the album, set to be released on August 22. The Atlanta-based artist’s ten-track record will also include the lead single “Burning Blue,” which marked her first Top 25 entry on the Billboard Hot 100.
The new track explores themes of love and longing, with Mariah singing, “Sometimes I look around for someone who might understand it / I seen it in they eyes that they’ll, they’ll never get it.” Uchis contributes her own verse, asking, “Is it a crime? How’s it a crime? No / ’Cause if loving me is jail, then you’re my prisoner.” These lyrics highlight the emotional complexity surrounding love.
Mariah has been promoting “Hearts Sold Separately” since May and is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza on August 3, with additional performances at the Global Citizen Festival in September. Fans are eagerly awaiting the album, which follows her previous projects.
Furthermore, Kali Uchis, who recently released her own album, is also gearing up for her first-ever tour, starting in mid-August. The collaboration with Mariah marks a significant moment in both artists’ careers.
“Hearts Sold Separately” is available for pre-save on various platforms. Both artists continue to share their unique styles, captivating listeners worldwide.
