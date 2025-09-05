Mariah the Scientist Scores First No. 1 Album with ‘Hearts Sold Separately’

Atlanta, Georgia – Mariah the Scientist has achieved her first No. 1 album on Billboard‘s Top R&B Albums chart with her new release, “Hearts Sold Separately.” The album debuted atop the list dated Sept. 6, after selling 36,000 equivalent album units during the tracking week of Aug. 22-28, according to Luminate.

Of the 36,000 units, 32,000 came from streaming activity, which equates to 42.3 million official on-demand audio and video streams of the album’s songs. The remaining 4,000 units were traditional album sales, with few track-equivalent albums accounted for. Under Billboard’s measurement, one equivalent album unit can be one album sale, 10 tracks sold, or a combination of streaming.

This release marks Mariah the Scientist’s second appearance on the Top R&B Albums chart. Her previous album, “To Be Eaten Alive,” peaked at No. 14 in November 2023. With “Hearts Sold Separately,” she also reached new career highs, entering at No. 3 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 11 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

The album’s lead single, “Burning Blue,” has achieved remarkable success, climbing to No. 2 on this week’s Hot R&B Songs chart and No. 3 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. This single debuted at No. 25 in May, marking her first appearance in the top 40. Thanks to the album’s success, “Burning Blue” has garnered additional streams and sales.

Notably, “Hearts Sold Separately” includes 10 tracks on the Hot R&B Songs chart. Along with “Burning Blue,” these tracks include “Is It a Crime” featuring Kali Uchis, which recently peaked at No. 7, and various others making their debuts this week.

Mariah the Scientist is set to perform in New York City on Sept. 27 as part of a star-studded lineup that includes The Weeknd and Shakira. This new album marks a notable chapter in her evolving music career.