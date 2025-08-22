Mariah the Scientist Unveils New Album Amid Personal Struggles

Fayetteville, Georgia – Mariah the Scientist is currently shooting a music video at a mansion in Fayetteville for her upcoming single “Sacrifice.” The song, which is part of her fourth studio album, Hearts Sold Separately, is set to release on August 22. This album features a blend of 1980s-style synth-pop and modern R&B vibes, similar to her previous hit “Burning Blue,” which made waves on rhythmic radio this month.

Mariah is actively involved in the creative process, having conceptualized the music video herself. In a poignant portrayal, she assumes the role of a woman coping with her partner’s absence. “The concept is kind of like all the things I was doing when I was alone in my relationship – working out, homey stuff, but alone,” Mariah explained.

The song reflects her emotional journey, rooted in her relationship with rapper Young Thug, who was released from prison last Halloween. “This has really been a long time coming … Let’s just make it to the end [of her set] so I can get on this jet!” Mariah told the crowd during a performance shortly after Young Thug’s release.

Building her following since 2019, Mariah has streamed hundreds of millions of times on platforms like Spotify and YouTube. Despite her growing popularity, she often feels overshadowed by her romantic link to Young Thug. “I think it’s crazy when I go to an interview and they only want to talk about my relationship,” she stated, emphasizing her determination to be recognized for her music.

Mariah collaborates closely with her elder sister and manager, Morgan Buckles, who offers support and criticism while helping Mariah navigate industry pressures. “The reason you all don’t want to talk about [her music] is [that] you can’t relate to crafting something with your own hands,” Morgan expressed about the challenges Mariah faces in interviews.

Amid the challenges of being an artist in the public eye, Mariah remains optimistic about her influence. “Mariah the Scientist was not a singer. I was a scientist who just decided to use my free will to make music,” she stated. Hearts Sold Separately encapsulates Mariah’s exploration of love, individuality, and the complexities of her personal life.

As she prepares for her album launch, she hopes to inspire others to embrace their truths and the power of love. “I just feel like that’s what I would want to inspire people to do,” she said. Mariah’s dedication to her craft and the emotional depth of her music promise a significant impact in the industry.