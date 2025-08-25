Sports
Mariano Navone to Face Marcos Giron in Winston-Salem Open Match
WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina — Mariano Navone, ranked No. 74 in the world, will take on Marcos Giron, ranked No. 55, in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday. The match is set to start at 2:30 PM ET at Wake Forest University.
Giron is favored to win, with odds of -150, while Navone is the underdog at +118. Based on the implied probability from these odds, Navone has a 60% chance of winning.
Navone secured a spot in the second round after defeating Dhakshineswar Suresh, the world No. 645, in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. He faced just one break point and won 83% of his first serve points. The match lasted just over an hour.
On the other side, Giron received a bye in the first round but has struggled lately, losing his last four matches, including a defeat at Wimbledon and first-round exits in Washington, Toronto, and Cincinnati. Most recently, he lost to Alexander Blockx in the second round.
Despite a rocky record of 4-7 on outdoor hard courts this season, Navone will be looking to build on his recent success, while Giron aims for a much-needed victory to break his losing streak.
This match marks the second encounter between the two players, with Navone leading their head-to-head record 1-0 after beating Giron in their previous meeting at last year’s Winston-Salem Open.
Recent Posts
- Mariano Navone to Face Marcos Giron in Winston-Salem Open Match
- US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Begins Title Defense Against Rebeka Masarova
- Jessica Pegula Discusses US Open Changes and Mixed Doubles Joy
- PBS Announces New Series Schedule for 2025
- Alyssa Thompson Leads Angel City to First Win Since May
- WWE Stars Celebrate Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday in New York City
- Dodgers Face Bullpen Struggles Despite Weekend Sweep
- Star-Studded ‘Thursday Murder Club’ Hits UK Cinemas Ahead of Netflix Release
- Boston Introduces New Textile Disposal Options for Residents
- Atlas vs Club America: Key Liga MX Matchup Set for August 24, 2025
- Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz Spotted in Paris After Film Premiere
- Real Madrid’s Endrick Targets Comeback After Injury Setback
- Bryce Underwood to Start as Michigan’s QB in Season Opener
- Pumas UNAM Hosts Puebla FC in Key Clash Tomorrow
- Seattle Sounders Face Off Against Sporting KC at Lumen Field
- Blake Lively Joins Cast of New Movie The Survival List
- Boston Rob Challenged to Compete on Big Brother by Derrick Levasseur
- Eagles Trade OT Darian Kinnard to Packers for Draft Pick
- América Faces Atlas in Key Matchup for Liga MX Success
- The Best Draft Positions for Fantasy Football in 2025