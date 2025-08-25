Mariano Navone to Face Marcos Giron in Winston-Salem Open Match

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina — Mariano Navone, ranked No. 74 in the world, will take on Marcos Giron, ranked No. 55, in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday. The match is set to start at 2:30 PM ET at Wake Forest University.

Giron is favored to win, with odds of -150, while Navone is the underdog at +118. Based on the implied probability from these odds, Navone has a 60% chance of winning.

Navone secured a spot in the second round after defeating Dhakshineswar Suresh, the world No. 645, in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. He faced just one break point and won 83% of his first serve points. The match lasted just over an hour.

On the other side, Giron received a bye in the first round but has struggled lately, losing his last four matches, including a defeat at Wimbledon and first-round exits in Washington, Toronto, and Cincinnati. Most recently, he lost to Alexander Blockx in the second round.

Despite a rocky record of 4-7 on outdoor hard courts this season, Navone will be looking to build on his recent success, while Giron aims for a much-needed victory to break his losing streak.

This match marks the second encounter between the two players, with Navone leading their head-to-head record 1-0 after beating Giron in their previous meeting at last year’s Winston-Salem Open.