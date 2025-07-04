Marie Osmond Celebrates Utah at America250 Kickoff Event

Salt Lake City, Utah — Marie Osmond praised Utah and its residents during a kickoff event for America250 on Tuesday at the state Capitol.

The event marks the beginning of a yearlong celebration leading to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Osmond, a Utah native, expressed her honor to represent the state in the festivities.

“I love Utah. I love Utah’s people,” she told a crowd of around 200 gathered on the Capitol steps. She emphasized the strength of Utah’s communities, crediting them for supporting her family as her children grew. “Our communities helped raise my kids,” she added.

Osmond was selected for her role as a “quintessential Utahn,” according to Nicole Handy, director of America250 Utah. The initiative aims to engage Utahns in community service and foster unity.

“I’m excited about the volunteer efforts,” Osmond said, hoping they will inspire people to “be united, even in our differences.” The singer and philanthropist has contributed to community service for over four decades, co-founding an organization that funds children’s medical care across North America.

During her address, Osmond highlighted the initiative’s commitment to honoring veterans and active military members, saying, “Utahns hold a deep respect for our veterans.” The kickoff celebration included members from various military branches, a performance by the 23rd Army Band, and a flyover by a United States Air Force KC-135R.

Reflecting on her family’s military background, including her father’s service in World War II, Osmond reiterated the importance of honoring those who serve. “They give up so much for the freedom we enjoy,” she said.

Osmond also introduced Utah Governor Spencer Cox, calling him her “long-lost cousin” due to a familial connection. Gov. Cox urged Utahns to embody a “new era of patriotism,” emphasizing mutual respect among Americans.

When asked about fostering unity, Osmond humorously sidestepped political discussions, suggesting that communities should become more compassionate toward differing opinions.

The event featured a performance by the One Voice Children’s Choir, which deeply moved Osmond. “Music helps you feel words more powerfully,” she said, praising its healing capacity.