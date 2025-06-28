Marilyn Monroe’s 100th Birthday Celebration Kicks Off with Color Palette Launch

LOS ANGELES, CA — As Marilyn Monroe fans gear up for her centennial celebration next year, the festivities have officially begun. On June 1, 2025, Monroe’s 99th birthday passed with minimal media coverage. However, the upcoming milestones promise to shine a spotlight on the iconic actress.

This month marks the launch of Pantone‘s Marilyn Monroe Collection Palette, featuring a selection of colors named after her, like Star White and High Risk Red. Authentic Brands Group, which obtained Monroe’s name and likeness rights in 2011, is partnering with various brands to produce merchandise incorporating this color palette.

Major brands already involved include Tiffany & Co., Piper Heidsieck champagne, Blancpain watches, and jewelry designer Lele Sadoughi. These partnerships are just the beginning of a year filled with events celebrating Monroe’s significant influence on art and culture, notably through her classic films such as “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” and “Some Like It Hot.”

Additionally, an exhibition titled “Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon” is set to open on May 31, 2026. This showcase will highlight her public persona using original costumes, photos, and personal artifacts. Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson in 1926 and who passed away in 1962, will also be celebrated through the ballet “Marilyn,” making a return to the stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in April 2026 after a world premiere in Portland.

Dana Carpenter, EVP of Entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, shared insights into the development of the new color palette. “We wanted to highlight the multi-faceted aspects of Marilyn’s identity,” Carpenter said. “We looked at both her iconic on-screen appearance and off-screen life to create this palette.”

Each color in the palette symbolizes her diverse legacy. Carpenter noted, “High Risk Red represents her power, while shades of pink capture her playful side. Peach Bud reflects her radiant complexion.”

Monroe’s story resonates for many, especially her rise from a challenging past to becoming a celebrated star. Carpenter emphasized, “We aim to educate about her strength and intelligence beyond her on-screen beauty.”

The collaboration with Pantone is expected to lead to various products across fashion and packaging as the yearlong celebration unfolds.