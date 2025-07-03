Marin Cilic Prepares for Wimbledon Match Against Jack Draper

WIMBLEDON, England — Marin Cilic is set to face Jack Draper on Thursday as he competes at Wimbledon for the first time since 2021. Cilic, who underwent knee surgery last year, is eager to continue his comeback in the world of tennis.

The Croatian player had a challenging journey back to form after undergoing a second knee surgery in May 2024. Just 18 months prior, Cilic was ranked No. 17 in the PIF ATP Rankings and reached the fourth round in the 2022 season. However, persistent knee pain forced him to withdraw from a match in Pune at the beginning of 2023.

Cilic reflected on his recovery process, sharing, “I saw dozens of doctors, got lots of opinions left and right. After the first surgery, the recovery was quite long.” He ultimately decided to undergo a second surgery in early 2024, which he describes as a success. “Since then, everything has just been really, really going well,” Cilic added.

Having captured his 21st tour-level title last September in Hangzhou after the second surgery, Cilic’s spirits are high as he arrives in south-west London. He recently triumphed at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Nottingham before Wimbledon.

“I watched from the TV when I could in the years I did not play… Now being back, I am extremely happy,” Cilic said about his return to the sport. He views his match against Draper as a significant challenge, noting, “He’s improved incredibly in the last two to two and a half seasons.”

Jack Draper, the British No. 1 and currently ranked No. 4 in the world, also expressed confidence ahead of the tournament, stating he respects all opponents he faces. Draper, who recently battled tonsillitis, is back to full fitness and looks forward to competing at his home Grand Slam.

The upcoming match will be a significant test for both players, with Cilic sharing insights from his experience against high-ranking British player Andy Murray in the past. “Jack has great potential,” Cilic noted, emphasizing the difference between Draper’s high-risk game compared to Murray’s.nNow, Cilic prepares to step onto No. 1 Court, motivated and ready for what lies ahead: “It will give me a good feeling… I am ready.”